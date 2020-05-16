William Sumler Newbern
PORTSMOUTH- William Newbern, 77, died May 14, 2020. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his son, William S. Newbern, Jr. William was the retired owner of Newbern Family Meats in Portsmouth and a deacon at Pinecrest Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Cheryl B. Newbern; children, Curtis D. Newbern, Alaina J. Newbern and wife Stephanie, and Teresa A. Conery; sister, Betty Stephenson; two brothers, Curtis Newbern and Robert Newbern; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, May 18, at 11 AM in Pinecrest Baptist Church by the Rev. Reggie Hester. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church the hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pinecrest Baptist Church. www.SturtevantFH.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
MAY
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
