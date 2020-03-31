|
Our darling man, William (Bill) Swan, 95, took the next step in this glorious life and passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. We will miss his strength, stamina, love of family and life, desire to help others, smile, and creative puns.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a life-long Dodger fan. He was predeceased by his parents, Harmanus Swan, Sr., Jean Matthews Swan, and his brother Harmanus Swan, Jr. After serving in the Merchant Marine during World War II, he graduated from the University of Cincinnati in 1950 and was appointed a Second Lieutenant in the Officers' Reserve Corps, U.S. Army. He later earned a Master's Degree at Old Dominion University, Norfolk, VA.
In 1951, he married Joan Eagleson, his life's love. They had four incredible children, and their big house was a busy and entertaining place. Bill adored his family and home in every way. As a Ship Chandler, he spent his working life on the waterfront supplying merchant ships from around the world with deck, engine, and steward supplies. Bill naturally gravitated to the family business of William H. Swan, & Sons, Inc., started by his grandfather William Henry Swan in 1874 for outfitting sailing ships. Bill, though no formal linguist, found the work interesting and satisfying, and was proud of the various ways he could communicate with sailors from around the world. He was always interested to meet and work with ships' foreign personnel, sometimes relying heavily on basic goodwill, gestures, and mutual purpose to understand their needs.
Bill volunteered countless hours with Boy Scout Troop 24 and various wooden boat-building organizations. A self-taught wood worker, he designed and built many amazing projects. He was very proud of being a Colonel in the US Army Reserve and after retirement, a substitute teacher in the Portsmouth, VA public schools for 8 years. He belonged to several military organizations, Town and Gown, United States Power Squadron as a Life Member focusing on boat safety, ESGR (Employer Support for Guard and Reserve,) and Larchmont United Methodist Church. Bill loved to travel but always made time for summers at the family cottage in Southport, Maine, his very favorite place on earth! He and Joan belonged to the Boothbay Harbor (Maine) Yacht Club for many years.
He is survived by Joan, his beloved wife of 68 years, three sons and a daughter, William Jeffrey Swan and wife Pat of Evansville, IN, Kevin Thomas Swan and partner Pamela Mason of Martinsville, VA, Michael Matthews Swan and wife Tina of Norfolk, VA, and Lynne Swan White and husband Mark of Monroe, NJ. Grandsons are Marine Cpl. Andrew William White of Twentynine Palms, CA, and Peter Thomas White of Monroe, NJ. Bill is also survived by nieces, nephews, and many cousins.
We thank Bill for living his life with love, kindness and spirit. This voyage with him has been a great privilege. A gentle man gathers honors in all seasons. He was that man!
Memorial Service Plans are postponed due to the Coronavirus restrictions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a in Bill's name, or to the , WHRO Public Radio Station, or Boothbay Region YMCA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
