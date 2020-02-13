The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
William Sylvester Johnson Gallop Obituary
William Sylvester Johnson Gallop, 93, passed away on February 11, 2020. He was a native of Norfolk and retired as a vice president of Addington-Beaman Lumber Co. after 40 years of service. He was a great lover of animals.

William was predeceased by his parents, Esther Johnson Gallop and Hodges B. Gallop; wife, Dorothy U. Gallop and brother, Hodges "Bunky" Gallop, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Susan G. Murphy and husband John; a son, William Gallop, Jr. and his wife Barbara; four grandchildren, Laura Rock and Bruce, Will Gallop and Danyelle Crain, John Dalton Murphy, Mary Elizabeth Pool and Matthew; six great-grandchildren Lily, Gavin, Emma, Finley, Eden and Ella.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020 in Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel by Pastor Tom Armbrister, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to London Bridge Baptist Church or the Portsmouth Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 13, 2020
