William â€œBillâ€ T. Faville, aka Granddad, PopPop, Papa, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Chesapeake, Virginia at the age of 79. Bill was predeceased by his parents Alvin M. and Georgina B. Faville.
He is survived by his beautiful family who he cherished dearly: his soulmate and wife, Sharon Ann Vaughan Faville; his sister and partner in crime, Susanne Faville Wilson; his devoted children Amy Faville Bowden (David), Lori Faville Bryant, Jim Bander (Kassy), Holly Marx (Jim), Jen Murphey (Jon), Michael Bander (Tricia), and Scott Bander (Jessica); his 11.5 grandchildren who think he hung the moon~ Heather, Eric, Aiden, Kennedy, Tyler, Kylie, Cole, Lauren, Chloe, Anthony, Ethan, and soon to be Ava. He is also survived by his beloved Canadian cousins.
Bill was born in Cocoa Beach, Florida but was a hardcore Norfolkian. A Norview Pilot Class of 1958 graduate, he attended Old Dominion University and earned his Associateâ€™s Degree from Frederick College. This â€œpavedâ€ the way into his 51 year career in concrete and aggregate sales. After starting as a land surveyor, Bill worked as a sales representative for Southern Materials, Lone Star, Tarmac, Vulcan and finally hung up his safety vest with LuckStone. He made lifelong friends through his affiliations with HRUHCA, AGC, and TBA.
No one embodied the spirit of honor and integrity more than Bill. He was beyond proud to have served his country in the United States Marine Corps and to be a member of the Norview Masonic Lodge #113 AF & AM, and the Scottish Rites Bodies of Norfolk.
Billâ€™s love for God and his country was second only to his love for his family. He was unconditional love.
With his tie-dye shirts, his gold chains, that barrel laugh, and those twinkly eyes, Bill had an uncanny gift of making you feel like YOU were lighting up the room. He lived every day like it was the best day of his life and to say he never met a stranger would be an understatement. Just ask the Norview Romeos, the Dewaldâ€™s Diner Gang, his HUGS ladies, the Flatland Cloggers, and his Nascar FOTS. Bill was truly happiest when he was on the water, cruising on the Missinâ€™ Link with the Fearless Four (Him, Suga, Deb, and Dave), watching his daughters and grandchildren at dance recitals and various sports events, or on out of town adventures with his Suga and Susie.
The family will receive friends at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. A funeral service will begin at 11a.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest with military honors in the mausoleum at Rosewood Memorial Park, Virginia Beach.
In keeping with Billâ€™s bigger than life personality, we welcome everyone to wear bright colors to celebrate his life.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the or . And in Billâ€™s words, always remember to kiss each other goodnight. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019