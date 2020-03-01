|
William T. "Billy" Griggs Jr., 88, passed away peacefully at his home in Virginia Beach on February 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy, of 70 years. Left to cherish his memory are his 6 children, Wendy (Ron) Rogers of Forest, VA; Susie (James) Kovacs of Virginia Beach; William (Terri) Griggs of San Jose, CA; Charles (Cheryl) Griggs of Virginia Beach; Sandra Lock of Virginia Beach; Kim Fox (Jimmy Welch) of Virginia Beach; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
He was born in Harbinger, NC to the late William T. Griggs and Beulah Doyle Griggs and has always called Harbinger his home. After graduating from W.T. Griggs High School, where he was voted "cutest boy in his class", he enlisted in the Navy and retired after 20 years of service. Billy was an avid golfer who never liked to brag about his 2 hole-in-one shots and enjoyed working at the Oceana Naval Base golf course for 26 years. He was proud to be a Mason and was a member of the Norview Masonic Lodge.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 1:00PM at Poplar Branch Baptist Church, 709 Poplar Branch Rd., Grandy, NC, 27939 with Pastor Tom Hall officiating. To express online condolences, please visit www.vacremationsociety.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 1, 2020