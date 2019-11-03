|
|
On Wednesday, October 30th, 2019, William "Bill" T. Langley, loving husband and loyal friend, passed away peacefully in his Virginia Beach home at the age of 80 with his beloved wife, Jo Ann and Yorkie Baby, Lola by his side until the very end.
Bill was born on August 21st, 1939 in Creswell, North Carolina. He served in the U.S. Army and then retired from the City of Newark, DE. On March 22nd, 1985, he married Jo Ann and they moved back to Virginia Beach, VA in 2002.
Bill had a passion for boating, nothing was better than being on the water. He also enjoyed his '51 Mercury, golfing and being around friends.
Bill was preceded in death by both his father, William; his mother, Penny Marie, as well as a sister and brother. He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann; son, Stephen; his daughter, Patricia Lynn (Mike); granddaughter, Lisa (Jordan); great-grandchildren, Finley and Piper.
There will be no service at Bill's request. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Laurel Ave. Church of Christ or the VB SPCA in William's name. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019