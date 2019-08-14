Home

William T. (â€œBillâ€) Prince, 87, died in Va. Beach on August 5. A native of Crewe, Va., Bill attended Crewe High School (where he was a three-season athlete) and the University of Richmond. After serving in Korea in the Air Force, Bill became an executive at Penn National Insurance Company and worked in the VA., MD., and PA. offices. He retired in Goode, Va., where he continued to pursue his lifelong hobby of building furniture. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Ann, in 2014. He is survived by his sons Tom and Art, his daughters-in-law Stacy and Wendi, and three grandchildren, Tyler, Camryn, and Hunter. There will be a funeral service at a later date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
