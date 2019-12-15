|
William T. (Billy) Wray IV of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Dec. 11, 2019 at Sentara Leigh Hospital with his family present. He was born in Norfolk, VA on April 7, 1943 to William T. (Bill) Wray and Grace Edwards Wray. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carmen Warfield.
He attended Norfolk Public Schools, graduating from Maury High School in 1961, where he shined in sports. He was nicknamed "The Maury V-Man" for his football prowess. He also excelled in Baseball, even trying out for minor leagues. He attended Frederick Military Academy and graduated in 1962.
He worked in sales most of his life, first at Drackett Products, now S.C. Johnson and Son. He then began his career in the transportation field working for numerous trucking companies. He then opened his own Brokerage firm, with affiliation with Givens Trucking Co. He retired in 1998. After a few years, another opportunity opened to start another brokerage company with partner and friend, Kathy Chilton, called CW Transportation. He retired for good in 2007.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Janet Wright Wray, his son, Jeff Wray and wife, Nina. His three grandchildren who love their Pop-Pop, Mackenzie Wray, Marine Private 1st Class Jeffrey T. Wray Jr., and William (Will) T. Wray V, his brother Bob Wray (Linda), his sister Kathy Stevens (Bill), numerous nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law Nancy McKay, and his former daughter-in-law, Chris Wray.
He loved his family and friends, and loved to hang out with his pals at "Footers", who affectionately referred to him as "The Mayor of Kempsville". He was very generous to his family and friends, even strangers. He often gave to those in need, especially during his favorite holiday, Christmas. He loved to play "Secret Santa" for those less fortunate.
Billy loved the Lord and we take comfort that he is pain free and rejoicing in heaven with those who preceded him.
Flowers are welcome or memorial gifts may be made to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad, Hope for Life Rescue, or a . The family will receive friends at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Inc., 2002 Laskin Rd., Laskin Road Chapel on Tuesday Dec. 17, 2019 from 6-8 PM. A memorial service will be held at the same location on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 15, 2019