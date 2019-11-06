|
William "Flash" Taft Foster 94, passed away at home on November 2, 2019. Born in South Norfolk to the late William and Martha Foster, he was also predeceased by the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Margaret Horton Foster; and his sisters Janie Scott and Virginia Smith.
Flash spent the majority of his life in South Norfolk where he helped his mother support the family from a very young age. After graduating from South Norfolk High, he worked for the railroads for 40+ years until he retired in 1987 and Flash truly loved retirement.
He is survived by three daughters: Betty Anne Foster, Mary Lou Dillon(Roger) and Karen Warren(Kenneth) all of Chesapeake and one son: Jeff Foster(Diane) of Suffolk; the joy of his life, his five grandsons: Ryan Foster, Kyle Warren, Joshua Foster, Jesse Dillon and Jacob Foster; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the amazing professionals at Comfort Care Home Health and Hospice for the outstanding services they provided. An especial thanks to Keshaun.
In compliance with Flash's wishes, funeral arrangements will be private. Should you wish to make a memorial donation, the family is suggesting the Chesapeake Humane Society.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 6, 2019