SUFFOLK- William Collier, 90, died October 1, 2019. A native of Manchester, Georgia, he was a retired maintenance supervisor with Celenase Chemical Plant and former owner of Spears Restaurant in Churchland. Billy is survived by his wife of 32 years, Katherine Collier; son, Kevin Wayne Collier and wife Korene; step-daughter, Kathy Shannon; sister, Helen Argo of Raleigh, NC; and two step-grandchildren, Kendall Arthur and Nicholas Arthur.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. The family will receive friends at the funeral home the hour before the service. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019