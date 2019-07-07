The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
View Map
William â€œBillâ€ Thomas Duke, Sr., 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 1, 2019.

Born in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late David F. and Mamie V. Duke. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and retired as an Electronic Supervisor from Norfolk Naval Shipyard. He attended First Baptist Church of Norfolk, was an active member of A Friend of Billâ€™s and the Virginia Beach Shag Club. Bill was a great cook, loved to dance, and will be greatly missed.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 27 years, Audrey Davis Duke; three daughters, Belinda Fowlkes (Williamsburg, VA), Debra Price (Va Beach, VA), and Karen Groombridge (Williamsburg, VA); two sons, William Duke, Jr. (Norfolk, VA), and Richard Duke (Chesapeake, VA); four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Phelps.

A memorial service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
