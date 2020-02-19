The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:30 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
621 First Colonial Road
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map

William Thomas Ellis

William Thomas Ellis Obituary
William Thomas Ellis, 75, of Fernham Lane passed away at his residence with family by his side on February 17, 2020. He was born in Norfolk to the late James Ellis and Evelyn Hobbs Ellis. William was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, Virginia Beach. William retired with Greyhound Bus Lines and was a member of the Amalgamated Transit Union; he also served in the Army National Guard.

He is survived by his wife, Maria Milonas Ellis; children, Dawn Hooghouse (Jeff), Antonia Jones (Dan), Anastasia Schoenwetter (Chris), William T. Ellis, Jr. (Tamala) and Will A. Ellis (Paige); 13 grandchildren and many loving family members.

A Trisagion service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A funeral service will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 621 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach with Father John Manuel officiating. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
