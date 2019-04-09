PORTSMOUTH- William (Bill) Bunting, 82, died April 5, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Henry T. Bunting and Sara Belle Gardner Parsons; and two brothers, David Bunting and Paul Bunting. Bill retired after working 39 years as a mechanical engineer with SUPSHIP. During this time he was able to work on 15 different ships, most of them being aircraft carriers. He grew up in the Park View section of Portsmouth where he attended Park View Baptist Church, Beasley Center, and Woodrow Wilson High School (Class of 1955.5) He later became a member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.If not at work, Bill could be found coaching or watching his children and grandchildren in all of their endeavors or helping Sandra complete whatever new project she had taken on. He enjoyed taking vacations to new places and exploring the historical sites of the areas, especially the battlefields. Billâ€™s ability in math led to his hobbies of bridge and coupon clipping. His greatest love was visiting with friends and being surrounded by his wife and family.Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Sandra T. Bunting; daughter, Lyn Bunting; son, Chris Bunting and wife Julie; two grandchildren, Sydney Bunting and fiancÃ©, Dan MacCreery, and Drew Bunting; brother-in-law, George Turman and wife Darlene; 4 nieces; and 3 nephews.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff, and especially the caregivers, in the Point Elizabeth Neighborhood at Province Place and to the staff of Heartland Hospice for all the comfort they provided to our loved one.A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Apr. 10, at 1 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. Burial will be in Holly Lawn Cemetery, Suffolk. A reception will be held after the burial at Hilton Garden Inn, Suffolk Riverfront. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 6-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary