|
|
William V. â€œBillâ€ Amato, 61, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019.
Bill is a native of Virginia Beach and was the son of William V. â€œBuddyâ€ Amato, Sr., and Peggy E. Amato. Bill is predeceased by his father, Buddy Amato. Bill graduated Kempsville HS class of 1976. Bill was known for having 2 passions, his job working for Asphalt Roads/Va Paving from June of 1976 till his passing and his love for fast cars. You could find Bill burning up the asphalt at Suffolk and Creeds raceways or just going to breakfast on Saturday morning in one of his vintage MOPARâ€™S.
Left to cherish His memory is mother, Peggy E. Amato and a long list of dear friends.
A Celebration Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 8th, at Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy be made with contributions to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019