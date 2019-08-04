The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Amato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William V. "Bill" Amato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William V. "Bill" Amato Obituary
William V. â€œBillâ€ Amato, 61, of Chesapeake went to be with the Lord Monday, July 29, 2019.

Bill is a native of Virginia Beach and was the son of William V. â€œBuddyâ€ Amato, Sr., and Peggy E. Amato. Bill is predeceased by his father, Buddy Amato. Bill graduated Kempsville HS class of 1976. Bill was known for having 2 passions, his job working for Asphalt Roads/Va Paving from June of 1976 till his passing and his love for fast cars. You could find Bill burning up the asphalt at Suffolk and Creeds raceways or just going to breakfast on Saturday morning in one of his vintage MOPARâ€™S.

Left to cherish His memory is mother, Peggy E. Amato and a long list of dear friends.

A Celebration Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, August 8th, at Hollomon-Brown, Great Bridge Chapel, 524 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake, VA 23322. In lieu of flowers, the family request expressions of sympathy be made with contributions to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now