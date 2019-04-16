Home

With great sadness, the family of William Varner, Jr. announces his passing on April 12, 2019.Born April 7, 1963 at Camp Zama, Japan, he graduated from Kempsville High School and attended ODU University. He was chief instructor and manager at the Virginia Beach Academy of Martial Arts & Fitness Center for many years and earned his Masters Degree in Martial Arts in 2015.Left to cherish his memory are his wife Elaine, son Jarrod, step-son Chris, grandson Brandon, parents Bill and Eileen Varner, sisters Jenine Sparks and Kathleen Varner.Faith and family were the first loves of Williamâ€™s life, but his greatest passion was teaching and coaching martial arts to others, building confidence, self-worth, strong moral character and core values to carry his students through life.William was an amazing mentor, shaping many young men and women for outstanding futures. His absence has already impacted many of the people whose lives he touched. Williamâ€™s example of dedication to his training was absorbed by his sons and even his grandson, Brandon, who once said â€œI love my Daddy, but Papa is my heroâ€. As a pillar in the martial arts community, he was highly respected and will be greatly missed. The memorial service will be at Vineyard Community Church, Virginia Beach on Friday April 19th, 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 16, 2019
