Virginia Beach - William Vincent Power (Bill) passed away at home on March 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and daughters. Bill was born in Norfolk, Virginia in 1961, the beloved son of Edward Vincent Power and Elinor Kuester Power. He attended Norfolk Academy and was a 1984 graduate of the University of Virginia, where he was a member of St. Elmo Hall fraternity. He graduated from William & Mary College of Law and spent most of his career as a commercial real estate attorney specializing in mixed use developments for ski resorts.
Bill was a gifted athlete who carried his love of sports from his high school basketball court into adulthood. He founded the University of Virginia Surf Club while a student at UVA, and was an avid surfer, road biker and skier until an Alzheimer's diagnosis curtailed those pursuits. He was an adoring husband and father, and his greatest joy was spending time with his family, both close and extended. Everybody's family favorite, Bill will be best remembered for his natural humility, warm smile, and kind heart. His eternal optimism will be greatly missed by all.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Dana Sheppard Power and their daughters Natalie and Holly. He will be missed by his brother Edward Power (Marguerite), sisters Anne Power Perry (Don) and Barrie Power Edlich (TJ), brother in law Jeffrey Sheppard, nieces, nephews, many special cousins and all their relatives.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 am, March 6, 2020 at Galilee Church, 3928 Pacific Avenue in Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020