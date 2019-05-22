The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Resources
More Obituaries for William Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William W. Harris Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

William W. Harris Jr. Obituary
William Walton Kitchen Harris, Jr., 78, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born in High Point, NC to the late William and Helen Harris. He was a member of Alexander Baptist Church, the Ambassadors Club and the Catholic Club. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy C. Harris; his daughter, Julie Curry and husband Michael; a son, Brett Harris; five sisters, Carolyn Blumenstetter (Vaughan), Judy Hilbun (Dave), Pat Williams, Martha Sharpe and Katherine Baumgardner (Harlan); and two granddaughters, Kailey Curry and Alyssa Tuttle. A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, at Alexander Baptist Church by Dr. Bryan Ray. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling services. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now