William Walton Kitchen Harris, Jr., 78, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born in High Point, NC to the late William and Helen Harris. He was a member of Alexander Baptist Church, the Ambassadors Club and the Catholic Club. He is survived by his loving wife Wendy C. Harris; his daughter, Julie Curry and husband Michael; a son, Brett Harris; five sisters, Carolyn Blumenstetter (Vaughan), Judy Hilbun (Dave), Pat Williams, Martha Sharpe and Katherine Baumgardner (Harlan); and two granddaughters, Kailey Curry and Alyssa Tuttle. A memorial service will be held 11 A.M. Tuesday, May 28, at Alexander Baptist Church by Dr. Bryan Ray. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel is handling services. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 22, 2019