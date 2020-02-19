|
|
William W. Turner passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born October 26, 1944 to William B. Turner Jr. and Mae E. Turner in Norfolk, Virginia. William had one brother, and is survived by Thomas Turner.
William was known by his family and many friends as "Woody" or "Bill". Woody graduated from Princess Anne high school in Virginia Beach. Woody married the love of his life, Gail on February 15, 1965 and they resided in Virginia Beach together for the next 55 years. Woody and Gail have one daughter, Katherine Turner Ross. Woody's family was his everything. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter doing family activities; his favorite was Taekwondo and he achieved a 2nd degree black belt along with his wife and daughter. Woody liked to travel and you could guarantee if you asked him where he wanted to go for vacation, every time he would say Florida, he loved the warm weather and white sandy beaches.
Family visitation will be held from 2-5pm on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at his daughter's home, 3000 Mount Pleasant Rd, Chesapeake Virginia 23322. Please feel free to stop by during the Saturday's visitation or anytime in the future to share fun stories and memories about Woody and celebrate his life.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020