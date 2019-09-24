|
William Wayne "Bill" Domke, 75, of Cleveland, Ohio and former resident of Virginia Beach passed away on September 17, 2019.
Bill was born in Cleveland, Ohio and was the son of William and Martha Domke. Bill was a beloved father of 4 children; Stacey (Ken) Beck, Paul (Jenny) Domke, Cole Domke, and Noah Domke. Bill also had 3 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.
After Bill's retirement from Norfolk Southern, he enjoyed his time cheering on the Cleveland Indians and the Cleveland Browns. Bill will be remembered for his unforgettable personality and charm, his love of baseball and Cleveland, his love for family and friends, and a good gin and tonic.
Family and friends are welcome to pay their respects on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home (Princess Anne Chapel) located at 3445 Princess Anne Rd. in Virginia Beach, VA 23456. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 24, 2019