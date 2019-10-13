|
William Weaver "Bill" Snidow, Sr., 81, of Richmond, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Bond "Betty" Snidow; and daughter, Terry Elizabeth Dodge. He is survived by his son, Bill Snidow and his wife, Kristen Calleja; son-in-law, Jeff Dodge; and grandchildren, Jacob Snidow, Elizabeth Snidow and Alex Dodge. He was a graduate of Virginia Tech, a member of Corps Cadets and after a short military service, he had a long career as a civil engineer with American Tobacco. The family will receive friends 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., where a ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Interment will be private in Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Tech Foundation, Inc. at give.vt.edu.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 13, 2019