|
|
William "Skip" Wood, 57, of Alexandria, Virginia, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019. He was born September 3, 1962 in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and spent most of his childhood in Manassas and Virginia Beach, VA. He was the son of the late Sherry and Bill Wood and the brother of the late John Wood. He graduated from Kempsville High School in Virginia Beach and received a BA in Communications Studies from Virginia Tech where he studied print journalism. Upon graduating, he was a sportswriter for the Daily News Record in Harrisonburg, VA and then continued his sports writing career at the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He then became a national award-winning sportswriter for USA Today. Later in his career he was a writer for WJLA.com and most recently Patch.com.
He was married to his beloved wife, Bonnie, for more than 21 years. His sons, Campbell and Branson were his biggest pride and joy.
Relatives and friends may gather at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, Virginia, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 3-6PM. A small service will be held at a later date at Massanetta Springs in Harrisonburg, VA. In lieu of flowers, a GoFundMe page has been set up for the boys he treasured at gf.me/u/vu646z. Contributions can also be sent to Massanetta Springs Camp and Conference Center, 712 Massanetta Springs Road, Harrisonburg, Virginia, 22801.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019