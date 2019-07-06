The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Pinecrest Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Wooden Kain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Wooden Kain Obituary
William â€œBillâ€ Wooden Kain, 76, entered into the presence of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1942 to the late, William Kain and Marion Weatherly. He was also predeceased by his wife, Diana Smith Kain; son, Kenneth Lee Kain; and sisters, June Kay and Geraldine Agnor. Bill was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and the Moose Lodge.

He is survived by his son, William Webster Kain; daughter, Juanita Kain Fisher; sisters, Vivian Devold, Jeanie Weatherly, Temple Lane Peart and Audrey Weatherly; brothers, Hugh and Eddie Weatherly; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Pinecrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Sunday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Richmond at www.cefrichmond.org Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now