William â€œBillâ€ Wooden Kain, 76, entered into the presence of his Lord and savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1942 to the late, William Kain and Marion Weatherly. He was also predeceased by his wife, Diana Smith Kain; son, Kenneth Lee Kain; and sisters, June Kay and Geraldine Agnor. Bill was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church and the Moose Lodge.
He is survived by his son, William Webster Kain; daughter, Juanita Kain Fisher; sisters, Vivian Devold, Jeanie Weatherly, Temple Lane Peart and Audrey Weatherly; brothers, Hugh and Eddie Weatherly; six grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11 AM at Pinecrest Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Sunday evening at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be offered to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Richmond at www.cefrichmond.org Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 6, 2019