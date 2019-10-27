The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
7:30 PM
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
View Map
Willie Anne W. Gardner, 76, passed away on Friday October 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Henry and Polly Rittenhouse. She is preceded in death by her first husband, Frank M. Winslow.

She was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church.

Willie Anne is survived by her husband, Billy Gardner; daughters, Charlotte W. Copland (Clyde) of Suffolk, VA and Katherine W. Horner (Mike) of Hampton; stepsons, Keith Gardner (Robin) and Kevin Gardner (Maria) and stepdaughter, Debra Wilkerson, all of Carrollton, VA; grandchildren, Heather Benton, Kristine Gardner and Jessica Gardner.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at 7:30 PM at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, 1764 Wilroy Road, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
