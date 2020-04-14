|
Rev. Willie Beatrice Sherrod went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020. She was a strong woman who cared for her bountiful family and accepted many other children as her own. Rev. Sherrod was a devout woman who equally loved her church and her church family.In the late 60's she joined St. Paul Christian Methodist Episcopal Church and later came through as an ordained minister. Though out her years she would serve on countless boards with her church, spend time with the sick, and mentor the younger members, some of which who would later become ministers as she did.
Left to cherish the memory of Rev. Sherrod are her sister, Edna Harris of New York; children, Hazel Dianne Berry (Ted), Rosa Lee Rosser-Ridley (Roland), Gregory Lee Rosser, Robert Rosser, David Rosser (Rosaland), Regina Darden (Marshall), Cynthia Harris, Rev. Arnold Sherrold (Shawna), and William "Runt" Jones (Megan); a host of grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; extended family; and her church family.
Rev. Sherrod is greeted in Heaven by her beloved husband, Arthur L. Sherrod Sr.; her children, Joan "Lil Bit" Green (Clarence Jr.), Mamie Rosser-Woods (Richard), and Reginald Rosser; her mother, Mamie Harris; her father, Willie Harris; and her brother, Dennis Harris.
The family will honor Rev. Sherrod with a private graveside service at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens due to the current restrictions, but will hold a Home Going Memorial Service at a future date.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 14, 2020