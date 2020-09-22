Willie Copeland Sessoms was called to heaven on September 19, 2020. She was the matriarch of the Sessoms Family and nothing brought her greater joy than her family, faith, and friends.
Willie was born in Ahoskie, North Carolina, and raised as an only child by her dedicated mother, her "Grandaddy", and Grandmother. Her father died when she was an infant. Willie graduated from East Carolina University with a degree in Education and began her teaching career in Littleton, North Carolina. As a young college graduate, she met her husband, William Douglas Sessoms, Sr., who predeceased her in 1981. They were married and moved to Virginia Beach, where she taught at Malibu Elementary. Willie has two children, William D. Sessoms, Jr. and Barbara Sessoms and both, along with their spouses Bev and Jeff, are known for their steadfast devotion to their Mom. In addition to her children, nothing brought Willie more joy than to be Mimi to her 5 grandchildren (Mollie, Kate, Anne Douglas, Adam, Seth) and her 9 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought new purpose to her life.
A devout Southern Baptist, she enjoyed over 65 years as an active member of First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach. Up until she turned 96, she was involved with practically every committee and often was found behind the scenes helping orchestrate the many functions hosted by the church. She enjoyed being a Sunday School Teacher for the Fidelis Class and would often have guests of all ages come join her class, just to hear her share the Word that she knew by heart. She was also Chairman of Women in Action and was an advocate for foreign missions. Willie also enjoyed helping prepare monthly meals for the community on the 2nd Wednesday of the month with her beloved group of friends.
Willie only saw the good in people and dedicated her life to taking care of others. She was active in keeping her church pantry (aptly named Mimi's Pantry) full so that no family in her community would have to go hungry. For many years, instead of receiving traditional holiday gifts, it became known to shop for Mimi's Pantry, which was the greatest gift Willie could receive.
Willie's favorite time of year was surrounding the holiday season, always anticipating the first snow. Christmas was filled with family traditions, many of which Willie created, and her family remains dedicated to continuing for many years to come. The dream of a white Christmas was always her hope, but the simple joy that snow would bring to Willie was infectious, and it was known that all of her family would call her immediately when they saw the first snowflake. In the spring and summer, Willie enjoyed a well-kept garden, holiday fireworks, and fresh flowers.
Willie's family and friends would describe her as cherished, loving, and unselfish. She was wise with her words, and always seemed to offer so much wisdom to friends, young and old. She will be forever missed and remain a memory that will eternally guide those who love her.
A visitation will be held at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. located at 2002 Laskin Road from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, September 23. The funeral will be held at 2 pm on Thursday, September 24 at First Baptist Church of Virginia Beach. In lieu of flowers, the greatest gift to honor Willie would be donations for Mimi's Pantry in care of First Baptist Church, 401 35th Street, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23451.
