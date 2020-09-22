God's blessings to all of you during this difficult time. Your Mimi was one special lady and she was so proud of all of you!!! There was never a visit where she didn't share stories about how good you all were to her and the great things you were up to. Find peace and celebrate knowing you brought her more joy and happiness than one could imagine. Your family's firm foundation is a reflection of her strength, wisdom, love, and mainly faith. May her legacy live on through all of you. With much love,

Laura, Lee and Edalyn

LAURA FRONK

Friend