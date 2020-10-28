CHESAPEAKE - Willie C. Cooper, Sr., of Rock Creek Dr., died on October 24, 2020 after a long decline.



Born in Littleton, Virginia, Mr. Cooper served this nation honorably in the United States Air Force for 20 years. After retiring, he was a manager at Southeastern Virginia Training Center, and later the owner of Quality Sales, an automobile business. He was active in civic life, holding various offices with the Chesapeake NAACP, Chesapeake Men for Progress and Chesapeake Forward. He held several degrees, completing all of the coursework for a PhD in urban services from Old Dominion University. He was a deacon at Mt. Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church in Norfolk, and a co-founder of the Cooper Family Reunion which has been meeting for more than 40 years.



Mr. Cooper is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara Cooper of Chesapeake; his daughter Desiree Cooper of Chesapeake; his son Willie, Jr. and Maria of Virginia Beach; his grandson Melvin Hollowell, III of Chesapeake; his granddaughter Desiree Montgomery and husband Adrian Montgomery of Chesapeake; great-grandchildren Jackson, Aaliyah and Jordon Montgomery of Chesapeake; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.



Willie's homegoing will be conducted at Mt. Zion Interdenominational Christian Community Church, 2345 E. Indian River Rd., Norfolk, Virginia 23523 on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00pm



Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to (Mt. Zion ICCC, 2345 E Indian River Rd, Norfolk, VA 23523, Chesapeake NAACP, or Cooper Family Scholarship Fund)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store