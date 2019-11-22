Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Shearin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Earl Shearin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Earl Shearin Obituary
Willie Earl Shearin, 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Warrenton, North Carolina on March 31, 1948 to the late Charlie Richard and Majorie Ann Shearin.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Shearin; sons, James Earl Shearin (Jennifer) and William Ashley Shearin (Dayna); sister, Carolyn A. Shearin; grandsons, Kodie, Kellan, Kai; nieces, Misty, Emily, Mary; and many other family members and friends.

A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to the .

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -