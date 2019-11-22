|
Willie Earl Shearin, 71, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. He was born in Warrenton, North Carolina on March 31, 1948 to the late Charlie Richard and Majorie Ann Shearin.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Ann Shearin; sons, James Earl Shearin (Jennifer) and William Ashley Shearin (Dayna); sister, Carolyn A. Shearin; grandsons, Kodie, Kellan, Kai; nieces, Misty, Emily, Mary; and many other family members and friends.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6-7:30 PM Friday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be offered to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 22, 2019