|
|
Portsmouth - Willie Earnest Wiggins, Jr. 81, of the 1100 block of Darren Dr., died Dec. 3, 2019. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 26 years. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Wiggins and two sons, Willie III (Carsandra) and Alquinton (Jacquelyne); three sisters, one brother, and five grandchildren.
A funeral will be held Dec. 7, at 11 am in New Bethel Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Bishop James M. Whitaker Pastor. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held today, Dec. 6, from 2 to 7 pm at Crocker Funeral Home in Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019