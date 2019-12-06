The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
CROCKER FUNERAL HOME - SUFFOLK
900 East Washington Street
Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-7443
For more information about
Willie Wiggins
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Crocker Funeral Home,Inc.
Suffolk, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
New Bethel Baptist Church
Willie Earnest Wiggins Jr.


1938 - 2019
Willie Earnest Wiggins Jr. Obituary
Portsmouth - Willie Earnest Wiggins, Jr. 81, of the 1100 block of Darren Dr., died Dec. 3, 2019. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 26 years. He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife Dorothy Wiggins and two sons, Willie III (Carsandra) and Alquinton (Jacquelyne); three sisters, one brother, and five grandchildren.

A funeral will be held Dec. 7, at 11 am in New Bethel Baptist Church, Portsmouth, Bishop James M. Whitaker Pastor. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. A viewing will be held today, Dec. 6, from 2 to 7 pm at Crocker Funeral Home in Suffolk.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 6, 2019
