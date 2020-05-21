We respectfully accept the heavenly will of God in the passing of Willie J. Brown, Sr. He was born August 13, 1929 in Lake City, SC. Deacon Brown was called to eternal rest while a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on May 10, 2020. In this life he was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He moved to Norfolk as a teenager and married Lethia Mae for 67 years and from this union there were 12 children born. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Garden of Prayer Worship Center, 1001 Church St. Norfolk, VA. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.



