Willie J. Brown Sr.
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
We respectfully accept the heavenly will of God in the passing of Willie J. Brown, Sr. He was born August 13, 1929 in Lake City, SC. Deacon Brown was called to eternal rest while a patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital on May 10, 2020. In this life he was a husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and brother. He moved to Norfolk as a teenager and married Lethia Mae for 67 years and from this union there were 12 children born. A funeral service will be held, 11am, Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Garden of Prayer Worship Center, 1001 Church St. Norfolk, VA. A viewing will be held, 2pm - 6pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby. Interment will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Service
Send Flowers
MAY
23
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Garden of Prayer Worship Center
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved