On Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Willie (Tunie) Junius Syms, Sr. went home to be with the Lord. He was born June 20, 1935 to the late James and Pearl Sims of Zuni, Virginia. He attended Franklin Elementary School. At an early age, he joined Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Zuni, Virginia and was a former member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church of Portsmouth, Virginia. Willie worked several jobs including Camilla Foods, A.W. Temple, Gaines Bus Services, Promise Land Bus Company and Fisher Funeral Home. He loved to fish.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Catherine of 58 years; four children; Shelia Syms, Wilhemina Small (George C. Small, III), Pamela White, Willie Syms, Jr. and adopted daughter, LaToya Britt (Antonio Britt) all of Portsmouth, Virginia. He is also survived by eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, three nieces and a host of great nieces and nephews; three sisters-in-law: Dorothy Rodgers (Robert) of Waynesburg, Shirley Rodgers (Walter) of Portsmouth, Virginia and Rosetta Anderson of Springfield, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by a daughter Michelle Syms and a sister, Louise Blowe.Visitation will be held from 4- 7 pm on Monday, June 3, 2019 at J. T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A life celebration service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences can be offered to the family at www.jtffs.com