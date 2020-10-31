Willie James Bondhill, Sr., 81, of the 6000 block of Chesapeake Blvd. Norfolk, VA passed away on October 24, 2020 at Depaul Medical Center. He was born to the late Willie Beatrice and Charlie Bondhill on August 12, 1939 in Windsor, NC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters, Mary and Vashti and daughter, Willette Bondhill Clemons. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Bondhill Parker (Michael); son, Willie Bondhill, Jr. (Cheri); 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. "Bondhill" as he was affectionately called, graduated from Booker T. Washington High School in 1957. "The Fighting Bookers!" He also served in the United States Marines. Bondhill was a truck driver for Sanitary Linen and Sandler Foods. He had a passion for driving trucks and would spend hour talking about his experiences while on the road. Special thanks to Tammy and Shade with Holistic Home Care and Booker T. Washington Class of 1957. A viewing will be held, 12pm -5pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA. A graveside service will be held, 11am, Monday, November 2, 2020 at Albert G. Horton Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk, VA.



