1/1
Willie L. (Sonny) Green
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie L. (Sonny) Green, 82 of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020. Born in Norfolk County, Virginia, he was the son of the late James S. Green and Dora E. Green. He was retired from Weyerhaeuser Products and the City of Chesapeake.Predeceased by his brother, James Edward Green. Willie is survived by his children, Nedra Brown, Lydia Hayes (Keith), Sonya Jackson (Calvin), Doretta Miles (Melvin) and son, Willie Green, Jr.; two step daughters, Lisa Best (Lubu}, and Theressa Wood; two brothers, Ernest Green (Jacqulin), and Ronald Green of Chesapeake; one sister, Janet Green Freeman (George); eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Willie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a L.A. Lakers fan. He considered himself a sports commentator, and he loved traveling and cooking. Celebration of Life service will take place Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metropolitan, Berkley. Service will be Lived Streamed the day of the service. Condolences can be offered to the family www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. Viewing for the public Metropolitan, Berkley on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved