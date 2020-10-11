Willie L. (Sonny) Green, 82 of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020. Born in Norfolk County, Virginia, he was the son of the late James S. Green and Dora E. Green. He was retired from Weyerhaeuser Products and the City of Chesapeake.Predeceased by his brother, James Edward Green. Willie is survived by his children, Nedra Brown, Lydia Hayes (Keith), Sonya Jackson (Calvin), Doretta Miles (Melvin) and son, Willie Green, Jr.; two step daughters, Lisa Best (Lubu}, and Theressa Wood; two brothers, Ernest Green (Jacqulin), and Ronald Green of Chesapeake; one sister, Janet Green Freeman (George); eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. Willie was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and a L.A. Lakers fan. He considered himself a sports commentator, and he loved traveling and cooking. Celebration of Life service will take place Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Metropolitan, Berkley. Service will be Lived Streamed the day of the service. Condolences can be offered to the family www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
. Viewing for the public Metropolitan, Berkley on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.