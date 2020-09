Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Share Willie's life story with friends and family

Willie Lee Lashley, 80, known as "Red" of Norfolk, VA, passed peacefully August 26, 2020. A funeral will be held 2:00pm, Friday, September 4, 2020 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley. A viewing will be held from 2pm-6pm Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Metropolitan.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store