Willie Lee Pierce, Sr.



Willie Lee Pierce, Sr., 75, of 2900 block of Corprew Avenue, Norfolk,VA, passed away on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at his home. Willie, fondly known as "Joe", was born in Nansmond County and was the son of the late Horace Patillio, Sr. and Dorothy Pierce Patillio. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lillian Kelley Pierce; 2 daughters, Shona Boyd and Deborah Cleveland (Richard), and a son, Willie Lee Pierce, Jr. all of Portsmouth, VA; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren; 4 brothers and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, in-laws and friends. Willie worked as a machine operator in the Transportation Department of CSX railroad and retired after 35 years of service. His passion was for family, friends and community.



Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 18 beginning at 2 p.m. and a Wake from 6 -7:30 p.m. at Hale's. Homegoing services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hale Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be officiated by Dr. Keith Jones, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.halefuneralhome.com



Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary