Willie Lenwood Hudson, Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born in Pantego, NC to the late Wilie Lenwood Hudson, Sr. and Ella Myers Hudson. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Dorothy J. Hudson; and daughter, Linda J. Ruesegger. He served his country faithfully in the U.S. Army, was a WWII veteran and Normandy survivor. Willie was a longtime member of Kempsville Baptist Church where he served as Deacon, and former Sunday School teacher of the boy's class.
Left to cherish his memory is his daughter, Jean Wildey (Steve); son, Lenwood "Len" Hudson; 4 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great great-grandson and a host of other family and dear friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10am-4pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake (Mask required to enter building) A service to celebrate his life will be held at Kempsville Baptist Church, 5204 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11am. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Dorothy Thomas Hudson Scholarship, www.sentara.com/foundation
