Willie Leroy Thompson
On Thursday July 30, 2020 Willie age 94 was called home to his Lord and Savior. He was born February 4, 1926 to Van and Mattie Thompson. He was one of 6 children and grew up in a loving Christian home. He will be remembered for his service to his country in WWII in Europe and Asia. He returned home to marry the love of his life Geraldine Randall. He worked for the USPS faithfully for 33 years as a letter carrier. He was predeceased in death by his loving and devoted wife Geraldine and their only child Willie Thompson Jr. A visitation will be held on Tuesday August 4, 2020 from 11:00am to 2:30pm at Metropolitan Funeral Home, 120 W. Berkley Ave. Norfolk.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Metropolitan Funeral Home
120 West Berkley Ave 
Norfolk, VA 23523
(757) 494-1800
