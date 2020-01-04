|
ETC (SW) Willie M. Brown (Bill) age 79, a loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, friend and Vietnam War Veteran passed into Godâ€˜s loving arms on December 28, 2019. He was born in Pensacola, Florida, graduated from Booker T. Washington High School and served in the United States Navy from 1964 through 1988. His generous loving soul will be missed by his wife, Barbara (Johnson) Brown; his sister Mary (Floyd) Garza; his children, Cynthia Brown and Sandra (Brown) Ford; stepchildren, Katrina (Johnson) Brown and Tyrone Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown, Jessica (Brown) Martin, Nastacia Smith, Langston Ford, and Lillian Vaughan; great grandchildren and host of family and friends. Memorial services will be held on January 6, 2020 at 11 AM at P. G. Thomasson, 230 North Lynnhaven Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020