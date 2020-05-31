Deacon Willie M. Sears, Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn L. Sears, his father Charlie Sears, Sr., and his mother Dorothy Sears. He is survived by seven children Willie Sears, Jr, Sheryl Boles, Roscoe Jeffery, Jr, Loretta Jeffery, Barbara Futrell, LaFond Pruitt, and Eugene Cash; two brothers Charlie Sears, Jr, and Herman Sears, Sr; and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.
Viewing Tuesday, 10-11:45 am at the United House of Prayer for All People, where the service is live streamed at www.pretlowandsons.com at 12 pm. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home is in charge.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.