Deacon Willie M. Sears Sr.
1938 - 2020
Deacon Willie M. Sears, Sr. was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Evelyn L. Sears, his father Charlie Sears, Sr., and his mother Dorothy Sears. He is survived by seven children Willie Sears, Jr, Sheryl Boles, Roscoe Jeffery, Jr, Loretta Jeffery, Barbara Futrell, LaFond Pruitt, and Eugene Cash; two brothers Charlie Sears, Jr, and Herman Sears, Sr; and a host of grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren.

Viewing Tuesday, 10-11:45 am at the United House of Prayer for All People, where the service is live streamed at www.pretlowandsons.com at 12 pm. Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
10:00 - 11:45 AM
United House of Prayer for All People
Funeral services provided by
Pretlow and Sons Funeral Home - Chesapeake
500 Liberty Street
Chesapeake, VA 23324
757-543-9343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
ms.Barbara Halsey Info
Acquaintance
