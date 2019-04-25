Willie Mae Hammonds departed from this life into eternal rest on April 19, 2019 with her loving husband by her side. Willie Mae took great pride in being a member of I.C. Norcom High School, class of 1966. She worked as a dietician at Portsmouth General Hospital after graduating from high school. She was a Ward Secretary for Portsmouth Psych Center for 13 years and then became a Ward Secretary for CHKD and retired after 9 years of service. Willie Mae was a member of Miracle of Faith Baptist Church. Willie Mae was predeceased by her son, Steven Hammonds; mother, Vonzola Blount and two sisters, Margaret McCoy and Adrian Mitchell White. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her husband, Leon Hammonds; sister, Cheryal Isaac (Rev. James) from Durham, NC; brother, Ronald Blount and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, especially Richard Earl Ballard and Ruby. A funeral will be held 11:00 am, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Portsmouth Chapel. The Family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8:00 pm at Metropolitan, Portsmouth. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary