Willie Davis passed peacefully on February 3, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents, Cornelius and Martha Smith Clark; brother, Reginald Clark; sisters, Dorothy Tillery and Elizabeth Dixon. Willie leaves to cherish her memories, two daughters, Denise Robinson-Jones (Robert) and Cynthia Wiggins-Cuffee (Ralph); son, Stanley Tillery. A funeral will be held at 11:00am, Saturday at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Family will receive friends, Friday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Berkley Chapel.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 7, 2020