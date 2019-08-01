The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willie Smith Obituary
Mr. Willie Smith, called "Danny Boy" by friends and family, crossed over July 25, 2019, in Norfolk. He was 86 years old and is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Mrs. Bertha Smith; children Sharon (Ronnie), LaVerne, Janice, Tammie, and Willie Jr. (Sheila); daughter-in-law Marita; grandchildren Glenna, Travette, Summer, TeeCee, Colin, Wesley, Brittany, Brandy, Lauryn and Christopher; great-grandchildren Karita, Reggeon, Ariana and Anissa; one great-great-grandchild; special nieces and nephews Dennis, Robert, Tenia and Katherine; and special friends Steve and Arvett, and Peanut. He retired from The Virginian-Pilot newspaper after a long career working as a paper handler in the press room. He also was a custodian at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School for years. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Viewing is Friday evening at Metropolitan. Additional information and condolences at metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Metropolitan Funeral Home
Download Now