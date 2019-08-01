|
Mr. Willie Smith, called "Danny Boy" by friends and family, crossed over July 25, 2019, in Norfolk. He was 86 years old and is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Mrs. Bertha Smith; children Sharon (Ronnie), LaVerne, Janice, Tammie, and Willie Jr. (Sheila); daughter-in-law Marita; grandchildren Glenna, Travette, Summer, TeeCee, Colin, Wesley, Brittany, Brandy, Lauryn and Christopher; great-grandchildren Karita, Reggeon, Ariana and Anissa; one great-great-grandchild; special nieces and nephews Dennis, Robert, Tenia and Katherine; and special friends Steve and Arvett, and Peanut. He retired from The Virginian-Pilot newspaper after a long career working as a paper handler in the press room. He also was a custodian at Blessed Sacrament Catholic School for years. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 7246 Granby St. Viewing is Friday evening at Metropolitan. Additional information and condolences at metropolitanfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019