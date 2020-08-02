1/1
Willie T. (Peggy) DeMaio
Willie T. (Peggy) DeMaio was born into eternal life July 29, 2020. Daughter of the late Maggie and Willie Taylor & widow of Carmine James DeMaio, she was 93. Peggy loved more than anything spending time with her children and grandchildren.

As a teen she worked during WW II at Norfolk Naval Shipyard delivering mail on her bicycle. She was an Operator for C & P Telephone Company, a position she was proud of. Peggy always put her family first. An avid swimmer, she taught numerous kids her skills and provided fun at the beach & in her backyard pool. Every night family suppers began with the Blessing and Peggy making sure there was "something green on your plate". Her favorite place for fun as well as peace was the beach. Her loves included animals and Johnny Cash. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church for over 70 years.

Keeping her memories alive are her children: Carmine DeMaio, Jr.; Peggy Buyna (Dave); Teresa Stone (Robert); grandchildren: James DeMaio, John DeMaio, Denny Alter, Wendy Boyd, Robert Buyna and Larkin Stone; 4 great-grandchildren; brother Roland; nieces, nephews, friends and her baby, Sheba. A Requiem Mass will be at Holy Trinity with burial at St. Mary's, Norfolk.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 2, 2020.
August 1, 2020
Peggy, Teresa, & Carmine may God be with you & your family during your time of grief. Great Aunt Peggy was such a sweet & loving person. She always made you feel special & loved. Although we haven’t seen each other in a long time, I still remember the fun times together. Praying for all of you.
Beverly Clements (Marie Whitleys daughter)
