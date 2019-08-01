|
|
92, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born in Winton, NC and he was a US Army World War II Veteran. Mr. Vann retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1989 as a Marine Machinery Mechanic in Shop 38. He was the owner of Vannâ€™s Bargain Center and a long time active member of Mt. Nebo RUZA Church. Mr. Vann was awarded the Victory Medal for his service in World War II.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, from 4 PM -7 PM at J.T. Fisher Funeral Services, 1248 N. George Washington Hwy., Chesapeake. A Life Celebration Service will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Mt. Nebo RUZA Church, 2515 High Street, Portsmouth. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.jtffs.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 1, 2019