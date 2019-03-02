The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Willis Byrd "Sonny" Brinkley Obituary
Willis â€œSonnyâ€ Byrd Brinkley, 81, passed away on February 28,2019 at his home. He is preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Myrtie Brinkley and brothers, Harry, Bill and Wesley Brinkley. Willis was a member of Cypress Chapel Christian Church and was an avid hunter, fisher and gardener. He retired as a General Manager from Nansemond Ford Tractor.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Betty J. Brinkley of 57 years. His son Bryan K. Brinkley and former wife Kimberly, brothers Floyd, James, Jessie, Earl and John Brinkley and sister Betty Joe Haris, a granddaughter, Meghan Brinkley and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM at Cypress Chapel Christian Church, 1891 Cypress Chapel Road, Suffolk, VA 23434 Tuesday March 5, 2019 with Rev. Tommy Reynolds officiating. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be at the church cemetery. Memorial donations can be made out to Cypress Church Cemetery fund or to Cypress Senior Ministry. A special thank you to Becky Case with Interim Hospice. The family is being assisted by R. W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be offered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 2, 2019
