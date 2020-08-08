Willis H. Alexander, Jr. (Alex) passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 2, 2020.



He was born August 10, 1926, in St. Paul, Minnesota to Willis H. and Ruth V. Alexander. He was married to Sylvia F. Cohen, the love of his life, for 60 years. She predeceased him on May 31, 2010. He always said when she brought her pots and pans with her from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to be with him in Norfolk, Virginia, he knew they would be married!! In 1943, Alex joined the Navy when he was only 17 years old and went on to have a 30-year career retiring as a Lt. Commander. While in the Navy, Alex was awarded the World War II Campaign Medal and Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Air Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal. In the 30 years, he and the family lived in â€ŽArgentia, Newfoundland, Lakehurst, New Jersey, Millington, Tennessee, Quonset Point, Rhode Island, Pensacola, Florida, and San Diego, California, finally settling in Virginia Beach. Not being through with adventures, he attended Old Dominion University where he graduated with a 4.0 grade point average and later obtained a Master's degree in 1976. He taught industrial arts at a series of Virginia Beach schools, including Cox High School, until retiring again in July of 1992. After teaching, for 22 years he was an outstanding member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary for which he received a Presidential Commendation for over 20,000 hours of volunteer service and retired from that in July of 2017. He and Sylvia loved sailing and then power boating on their trawler, Cozy. They enjoyed being in the Coast Guard Auxiliary and traveling. Alex is predeceased by his 2 sisters, Beverly Alexander and Ruthaune Bolser. He is survived by his 3 children; David Alexander and his wife, Faith, Sandra Poole and her husband, Charlie, and Nancy Almer and her husband, Tim, who was more like a son than a son-in-law having known Alex for 40+ years!! He is also survived by grandchildren and their spouses, Danny Hunter, Jr. and his wife, Tabitha, Keynen Almer, Ryan Hill, Holland Almer and his wife, Kendall, Sam Hill, Benjamin Alexander and his wife Colleen, Jessica Reiss and her husband, Anthony Reiss, and 8 great grandchildren, Kreighten Hunter, Dorian Almer, Maverick and Eason Almer, and Elliana, Amelia, Mikayla, and Jeremiah Alexander.



Alex will be remembered as a wonderful loving father and such a good man, always with a quick wit and sound advice and always a safe haven in stormy weather! He will be missed so much by family and friends and all who were lucky enough to know him. A private family ceremony celebrating the life of Willis Alexander is planned. Interment will be beside Sylvia at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery.



