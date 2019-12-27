|
|
Willis "Roger" Keyes, 92, passed away peacefully at home on December 21, 2019. He was born in Sugar Grove, VA to the late John Franklin and Bessie Testerment Keyes. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Willis Roger Keyes, Jr. and was the last of 13 siblings. Roger served his country during WWII in the US Navy. He later retired after 36 years as a supervisor for VA Power. Roger was a very generous, caring, easy going guy who loved going out to eat. During his earlier years, he enjoyed traveling around the country in his camper with his family.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Dorothy "Jean" Keyes; grandson, Jackson Taylor Keyes; special friends, Kathy, Jennifer, Brenden, Mike and Bob; numerous nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends.
A service to celebrate his life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11am at Graham Funeral Home & Cremations Services, 1112 Kempsville Rd., Chesapeake. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. The family will receive friends an hour prior to services. Please visit his Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may view the service if unable to attend or leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 27, 2019