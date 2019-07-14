Unity - Wilma Bishop-Powell, 63, went to be with her Father in heaven on July 12, 2019. Wilma lived her entire life in Unity, Virginia. She was a devoted mother, loving wife, longtime member of Rock Church, and friend to all who knew her. She was a 1974 graduate of Southampton High School and had retired from BB&T after 30 years in the banking industry. Wilma was predeceased by her father, Elliot Story, and her sister, Valerie Morris.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband Norris Powell; mother Avis Story, son Dylan Bishop (Donna), daughter Danielle Caulder; granddaughters Tiffany Caudler, Kateland Caulder, Harley Bishop; great-grandson Mason Griffin; brother Doug Story (Pamela), brother-in-law Allan Morris; seven nieces and nephews, and two great-nephews.



A celebration of Wilmaâ€™s life will be held at Rock Church of Franklin on Monday, July 15th at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Black Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Wright Funeral Home, Franklin on Sunday, July 14th from 6 to 7:30 PM and suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Americanbrainfoundation.org.



www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 14, 2019