Wilma Bowman Egas of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 92.
Born to John and Viola Bowman in Winston-Salem, NC, Wilma was the eldest of 4 girls. She obtained a Bachelor of Education, a Master of Mathematics, and Advanced Graduate degrees. She applied that knowledge by teaching every grade in the Virginia Public School System for 39 years. She enjoyed traveling and was a member and officer of many organizations.
Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Egas. She will be missed by her two sons, Robert (Ann) and Larry (Mary); 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, Dec. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019