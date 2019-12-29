The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Indian River Chapel
6568 Indian River Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Wilma Bowman Egas Obituary
Wilma Bowman Egas of Virginia Beach, VA passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the age of 92.

Born to John and Viola Bowman in Winston-Salem, NC, Wilma was the eldest of 4 girls. She obtained a Bachelor of Education, a Master of Mathematics, and Advanced Graduate degrees. She applied that knowledge by teaching every grade in the Virginia Public School System for 39 years. She enjoyed traveling and was a member and officer of many organizations.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Egas. She will be missed by her two sons, Robert (Ann) and Larry (Mary); 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Monday, Dec. 30, from 7 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 29, 2019
