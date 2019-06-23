Wilma Landes Fentress Bonney, 96, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Katie Lee Naudack Landes and Wilber Jessie Landes. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Herbert E Fentress, William K. â€œBootsâ€ Bonney, and William E. Johnson, and her sister, Helen Landes Gennettte.



Left to cherish her memory is her beloved daughter, Karen Johnson Pierce and her husband, Butch of Chesapeake; 3 grandchildren, Craig Pierce (Catherine), Stacey Pittman (Larry), and Glen Pierce (Jenny); and 7 great grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Pierce, Thomas, Samantha, and Jessica Pittman, and Claire and Grace Pierce; step daughter, Judy Shuman, and a loving Memphis family; Francine W. Hart, Linda Lee Williams, and the Bosi Families. Her proudest accomplishment was watching her grandchildren grow to become successful adults.



Toodie owned Newton Florist for 63 years. Her joy was her floral abilities to make others happy. In her time at the florist, she found many treasured, lifelong friends and employees that she took into her heart and kept in touch with for decades.



She enriched the lives of many and was deeply loved. She will be missed by all who knew her and remembered in our hearts with fond memories. Her legacy will be with us for years to come.



The family will receive friends at a visitation from 10 until 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27th in the Norfolk Chapel of H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 1501 Colonial Ave. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel. Burial will be private.



