|
|
Wilmer Price, Sr.
Wilmer Price Sr. affectionately known as Deacon â€œPopâ€, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
A Wake will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 3pm-5pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service, 120 W Berkeley Avenue, Norfolk, Va. A Celebration Of Life Service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church South Hill, 3633 Galberry Road, Chesapeake, Va 23323. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Please sign guestbook at obituaries.pilotonline.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 14, 2019